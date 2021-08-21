Sylo Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $12.34 million and $363,677.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

