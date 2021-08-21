Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Tops $158.33 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $158.33 million and $21.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00369927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,679,136 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

