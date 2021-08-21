T Christopher Uchida Sells 400 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $158,697.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $85.20 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.81 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,249,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,140,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.