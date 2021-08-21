T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TROW opened at $215.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,546.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

