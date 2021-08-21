Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2,254.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

