Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.52.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.58 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $86,541,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

