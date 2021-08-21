Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 75,000 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,534,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $45,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95.

TMBR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 3.00. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a negative net margin of 139.25%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

