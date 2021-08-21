Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.24. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

