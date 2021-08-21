Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $253.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

