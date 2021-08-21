Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

TATYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

