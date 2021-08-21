TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 29.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $219.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $6,926,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

