TD Capital Management LLC Buys 20,342 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$51.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 328,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,836. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.