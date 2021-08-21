TD Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 666,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,027 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.8% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FDX traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $266.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $208.50 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.51. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

