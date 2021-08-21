TD Capital Management LLC Has $47.97 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $184,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,479,000. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,897,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

