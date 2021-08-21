TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 936 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after purchasing an additional 975,176 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after buying an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock remained flat at $$54.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 440,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

