TD Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after acquiring an additional 222,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $117.12. 821,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

