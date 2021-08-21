Telcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.74 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $21.74 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,177,110,195 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

