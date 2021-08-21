Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of TLS stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 730.75.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Telos by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.