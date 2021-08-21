Telos One Day Trading Volume Hits $771,357.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Telos has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $58.68 million and approximately $771,357.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001435 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.