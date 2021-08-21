Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,002,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,695,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,347,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,446,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NYSE TPX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $42.59. 1,136,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

