Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,968,970 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.