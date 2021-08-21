Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tencent from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TCEHY traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 10,451,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60. Tencent has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

