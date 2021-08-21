Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 87.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 75,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 216,988.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 611,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.