Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE TDC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 954,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,333. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.