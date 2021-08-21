Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $159,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 69.5% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 43.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.79 on Friday, reaching $680.26. 14,739,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.88. The stock has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

