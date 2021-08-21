Texas Community Bancshares Inc’s Quiet Period To End on August 24th (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBS) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Texas Community Bancshares had issued 3,207,759 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $32,077,590 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of TCBS opened at $15.45 on Friday. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07.
About Texas Community Bancshares
