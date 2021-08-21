Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock valued at $809,943. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

