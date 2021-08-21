Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $15.82 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

