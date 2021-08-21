Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Sealed Air by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sealed Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

