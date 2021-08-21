Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.57 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Big Lots worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

