Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.68 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

