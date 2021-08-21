Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.99 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

