Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 179,550 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.36 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

