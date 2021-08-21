Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 203 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.58 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

