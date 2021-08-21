The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 777.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 161,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Andersons by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

