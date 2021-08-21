The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.2% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.81. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

