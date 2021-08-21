The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,593 shares of company stock worth $4,617,540. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

