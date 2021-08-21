The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $480.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

COO opened at $444.18 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $294.93 and a one year high of $445.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 388.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 88.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 148,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,988,000 after buying an additional 69,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 112.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

