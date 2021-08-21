The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-$4.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

EL stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.18. 950,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $200.56 and a 52-week high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.39.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.