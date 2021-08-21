The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $347.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $322.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.39.

Shares of EL stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $200.56 and a 1 year high of $336.55. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

