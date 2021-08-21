The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

NYSE GDV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 147,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

