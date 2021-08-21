The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $21.49 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

