The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $395.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $378.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $418.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

