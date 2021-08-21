The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Morgan Stanley

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

MAC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.12.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

