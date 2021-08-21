The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after buying an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after buying an additional 944,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

