The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $742.80 million, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 2.63. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

