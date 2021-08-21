The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Up to $26.47

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.47, but opened at $27.13. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.80 million, a P/E ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 2.63.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after buying an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 789,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

