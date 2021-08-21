The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan Sells 667 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael G. Homan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.66.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

