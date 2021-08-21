The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) vs. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Financial Survey

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Restaurant Group and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

The Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Restaurant Group and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Restaurant Group $590.41 million 0.59 -$153.94 million ($0.17) -10.29 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $21.99 billion 1.80 $1.61 billion $1.22 18.49

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than The Restaurant Group. The Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Restaurant Group and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Restaurant Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2 6 5 0 2.23

Summary

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA beats The Restaurant Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars. It operates a portfolio of approximately 650 restaurants and pubs. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit. The Industrial Adhesives segment covers packaging and consumer goods adhesives, transport and metal, general industry, and electronics. The Beauty Care segment comprises of hair care, hair colorants, hair styling, body care, skin care, and oral care, and hair salon. The Laundry and Home Care segment detergents but also fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and fabric care products. The company was founded by Fritz Henkel on September 26, 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

