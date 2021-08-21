The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.